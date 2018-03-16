76 arrested in child exploitation bust

DECATUR, Ga. - A total of 76 people were arrested and several children were helped in a multiagency sting spanning eight Southeastern states, including Florida and Georgia, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations announced Friday.

Investigators said Operation Southern Impact II targeted people who distribute child pornography through the internet, but added that six of those arrested in Georgia traveled to meeting children for sex.

The GBI said those arrested range in age from 17 to 72, and some of their occupations include a postal worker, a day care administrator, a pastor and a magician.

One suspect, who authorities identified as 54-year-old Thomas Toler, was from St. Marys.

In addition to the dozens of arrests, investigators said, the monthslong operation resulted in 13 children being rescued or identified as victims.

Among the 222 law enforcement agencies involved in the operation were the Camden County Sheriff's Office, the Glynn County Police Department and the St. Marys Police Department.

Authorities said 1,255 digital devices, 235 of which were mobile phones, were seized during the sting.

