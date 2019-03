CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - Camden County emergency officials issued an alert on social media Tuesday morning that the county's 911 service were down.

But services were restored by 10:15 a.m., and residents were instructed to use 911 again for any emergencies.

Officials did not indicate what caused the outage.

UPDATE: All Camden County E-911 lines have been restored to normal operations. Please call 9-1-1 to report emergencies. Thank you for your cooperation. pic.twitter.com/PsJSErfWaD — Camden County EMA (@CamdenCountyEMA) March 12, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.