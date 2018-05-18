Brantley County teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

NAHUNTA, Ga. - A Brantley County High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave after allegations the teacher had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Brantley County Superintendent Dr. Kim Morgan said in a Facebook post that the school and district administrations learned of the allegations Thursday and launched an investigation with law enforcement.

The teacher will not be back at BCHS pending completion of investigation, Morgan said.

"Because of the ongoing investigation and the privacy rights of the student, the amount of additional information that can be provided is very limited," Morgan said. "However, we want our entire community to know that the school system is fully cooperating with all law enforcement agencies and the Professional Standards Commission in this investigation."

Morgan said the school's focus is on the safety and education of its students and the school's upcoming graduation.

