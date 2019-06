BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the heat-related death of a child.

The girl, whose age was not given, died Sunday in western Brantley County, near Waycross.

According to the medical examiner, the child died of hyperthermia.

The death is heat-related, but she wasn't left in a car, the GBI told News4Jax.

