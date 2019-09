CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - The Camden County Sheriff's Office posted adorable "first day of work" photos for its newest K-9, Troger.

The Dutch Shepherd/German Shepherd mix was born in Germany and just passed an extremely hard 6-week full patrol K-9 school.

Troger is a little over a year old.

Today is Deputy Sullivan's first day on patrol with K-9 Troger! Wish them luck!

