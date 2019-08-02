Back to school: Camden county students return to security upgrades, new teachers

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - Camden County students and faculty head back to school Friday in Southeast, Georgia.

Over the summer, the district made a number of changes that parents and students will notice - including everything from renovations to security.

The district says school safety is the first priority.

Aubrey Faith, 6, is among the more than 9,000 students headed back today. She’s looking forward to returning to Mamie Lou Gross Elementary School in Woodbine. Her mom, Christy Dixon, is looking forward to it as well.

"It's exciting; it is. You know, they get nervous, anxious. But I've been there before, so I know how they feel. They're excited,” Dixon said.

New school years bring about many new things. The district says Mary Lee Clark Elementary and Camden Middle School both underwent major renovations over the summer. Security improvements were made at all schools- including a new access system. New security doors were installed in every Camden County school.

This year the district is also welcoming a brand new class of 55 teachers. That might seem like a pretty standard number for some of our local counties, but it’s significant for Camden.

Blake Jenkins has taught kindergarten for the last 10 years. She begins her first day of teaching in the Peach State on Friday and said she’s determined to make her incoming students feel at ease.

"They should look forward to coming in here, knowing that we're going to do something fun. And they shouldn't even know that they're learning. They're just having a really good time,” Jenkins said.

Sykora Cobb is also beginning her first year as a principal.

“I'm a little nervous, but the teachers got here on Monday and made me feel welcome,” Cobb said.

The district also reports the current superintendent is retiring, and a new one will take over in January

