Kingsland police arrest teen after deadly apartment shooting

KINGSLAND, Ga. - Officers in Kingsland, Georgia, have made an arrest after a man was shot dead in a home Monday, according to the Kingsland Police Department.

Investigators were sent to an apartment on East Lawnwood Avenue, where they found Darius Roberts, 22, dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

After processing the scene, officers took Evins Harris, 19, into custody as a person of interest. During questioning at the Kingsland Police Department, officers said Harris admitted to shooting Darius Roberts.

Harris was taken to jail at the Camden County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.



