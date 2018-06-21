Family: Man shot multiple times, killed in Kingsland police shooting

KINGSLAND, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting involving an officer in Kingsland.

GBI said they were notified about the shooting around 11 p.m. at the Pineland Bank on east King Avenue. According to the GBI, a Kingsland police officer was involved in the shooting. GBI will be at the scene for several hours gathering information.

Family members at the scene say the man who was killed, Tony Green was a father.

"We're still trying to figure out how to tell (his son), because he loved his daddy. You can see from pictures. If you go on his Facebook page, his Facebook page is all pictures of his son. He loved his kids. He was a loving man. And this is going to be hard for us to do, to tell his son," said Takeisha Green, a family friend.

They said they found out about the shooting around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Another family friend also said he was actually in the area when he heard the shooting.

"I heard seven shots and after those shots I heard no sirens. No sirens! No ambulance, no police, you know- all I heard were seven shots. You know, my friend called me and said someone got shot up over there by the bank," said Torose Jones. "The community wants answers and we want answers now. We've been up here four to five hours and we've not been told anything."

