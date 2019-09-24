'It's like a slap in the face': Pastor on Kingsland officer's immunity request

KINGSLAND, Ga. - A former Kingsland, Georgia, officer charged with killing an unarmed man last year will appear before a judge Tuesday to ask for his charges to be thrown out.

Zechariah Presley filed a motion earlier this month for immunity from prosecution. In the motion, Presley said he was defending himself when he shot and killed 33-year-old Tony Green after a traffic stop last summer. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation report said the two men had a brief struggle before Presley shot Green multiple times as he tried to run away.

Presley is set to stand trial, but if a judge agrees with the motion he has filed, that may not happen. It's a possibility that has outraged Tony Green's family who plan on attending Tuesday's hearing.

In fact, according to Mack Knight, the Green's family pastor, a number of people will be protesting before and after the hearing because they're angry that this has come up. They want to move forward with a trial.

"It's like a slap in the face to the family. It's a slap in the face to the situation that has taken place. And we just want to make sure justice is served," Knight said.

Presley was arrested a short time after the shooting and fired by the Kingsland Police Department. A Camden County grand jury found Presley violated his oath of office and indicted him.

"I mean, it's been over a year and we still have not seen the video. The release, the body cam video, the dash cam video, not any of that. The family is still in the blind," Knight said about the family who has been waiting for answers. "Tony did not deserve to die like this and we're still fighting for his life and legacy."

Green's family hopes some of those answers will come out of Tuesday's hearing.

