Kingsland highway blocked by protesters over officer's acquittal

KINGSLAND, Ga. - About a dozen people blocked part of Highway 40 in Camden County to protest the acquittal of Zechariah Presley.

Friends and family of Tony Green held signs demanding justice and voiced their anger with the verdict in the trial of the former Kingsland police officer. Presley shot and killed Green last year. After 20 hours of deliberations, the jury found Zechariah Presley not guilty of both voluntary and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Tony Green after a June 2018 traffic stop but did convict Presley of violating his oath of office. Presley faces up to five years in prison.

One of the organizers said Thursday morning the group is protesting Presley's acquittal as well as the injustices of unarmed black men being murdered by officers around the country and getting acquitted or a lighter sentence.

"We've heard about it, and we've seen it throughout the country but you actually feel it here in Camden County," Timothy Bessent Sr. said.

"This ought to serve notice to a lot of our young black men and black men, that you can run up and down the football field, you can run on down the courts, you can hit baseballs, you can do it. But at the end of the day, when I see you, they see a black man," Green's father, Wayne Anderson said after the verdict was handed down last week.

Presley is behind bars pending his sentencing Oct. 18. He faces one-to-five years in prison.

