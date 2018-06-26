Records show previous interaction between Kingsland officer, man fatally shot

Photo of Officer Zechariah Presley, released by the the Kingsland Police Department through an open records request, and a photo of Tony Green

KINGSLAND, Ga. - Records from the Kingsland Police Department revealed new information in last week's officer-involved shooting.

According to an incident report obtained by News4Jax, the Kingsland police officer who the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said was involved in the shooting and the man killed in the shooting had previously interacted.

Officer Zechariah Presley, who has been on the force for just over a year, was placed on administrative leave by the Police Department after Anthony "Tony" Green, 33, was shot and killed following a short chase Wednesday night.

News4Jax on Monday obtained Presley's personnel file from the Kingsland Police Department, as well as incident reports involving Green.

An incident report from March 12 shows a woman called police, and Presley and another officer responded to the call. The caller accused Green and another woman of trespassing, but no arrest was made.

About three months later, according to the GBI, Green was driving with an unidentified passenger about 10:42 p.m. Wednesday when Presley followed the vehicle. Green stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Lily and North East streets, and he and the passenger ran off, authorities said.

According to the GBI, when Presley caught up with Green about two blocks away, "a brief altercation" ended with the officer firing multiple shots that killed Green.

The GBI reviewed video from Presley's patrol car and video from his body camera, but said efforts were being made to enhance the video for a clear view of the events that occurred.

News4Jax continues to go through the Police Department's previous interactions with Green and Presley's entire personnel record, and will have more on his history with the agency and whether there were any red flags.

