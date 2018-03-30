Coast Guard rescues man near Cumberland Sound

ST. MARYS, Ga. - A man was rescued from the water Friday near Cumberland Sound in Camden County, Georgia, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center was notified about 1:45 p.m. that an unmanned 30-foot cabin cruiser, Spartina, had drifted into a dredge vessel.

A Coast Guard Station Mayport 45-foot response boat and an Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew launched just before 2:30 p.m. to begin search efforts.

About 3:45 p.m., the Coast Guard said, the response boat crew located a 71-year-old man near the north jetties of the St. Marys River. and pulled him from the water.

The Coast Guard said the man was taken to Baptist Medical Center Nassau with no reported injuries.

