Capsized cargo ship caused leak, environmental concerns

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The Coastal Health District has issued a swimming advisory for St. Simons and Jekyll Island beaches until more is known about the environmental impact of a cargo ship capsizing in the St. Simons Sound.

The Coastal Resources Division of the Department of Natural Resources will conduct water quality sampling to ensure the safety of shellfish harvesting beds and swimming off the beaches.

We also have pollution mitigation efforts in the works. We have established a unified command for (putting) mitigation strategies into effect. The unified command consists of United States Coast Guard, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Gallagher Marine Services representing the responsible party," said Norm Witt, commander, Marine Safety Unit Safety.

He adds they have a plan of action in place now.

"Currently, we're mobilizing resources, activating our area contingency plan, and uh, taking all steps necessary to mitigate potential pollution. In addition to the pollution, we're also looking at the salvage piece... and again, to uh, our strategy to that, we've implemented a unified command to effect salvage as quickly as possible," Witt said.

News4Jax aviation expert Ed Booth flew over what appeared to be an oil slick from the barge accident and snapped the photo below.

"I looked out the window and there it was. I took my cellphone out and snapped a couple of photographs of it from 4,000 feet. It appears to me, that oil is leaking from the vessel. And at this time, it's streaming to the south towards the northern tip of Jekyll Island. The next body of land it would hit would be Cumberland Island... this could be a real environmental problem, if not disaster due to the oil leaking from this vessel," Booth said.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said it's monitoring coastal environmental conditions following the capsizing of a commercial freight vessel in the St. Simons Sound early Sunday morning.

The 656-foot, 71,000-ton vessel, Golden Ray was on fire and the U.S. Coast Guard was working to rescue four crew members trapped inside, according to U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Pace of the guard's Marine Safety Unit in Savannah.

The Coast Guard is preparing to deploy spill containment booms around the Golden Ray. The Coastal Resources Division of DNR will conduct water-quality sampling to ensure the safety of shellfish harvesting beds and swimming beaches. Get shellfish harvest and beach closure updates here.



The Georgia Environmental Protection Division, a branch of DNR, has been notified of the capsizing and is monitoring the situation.

The Golden Ray is a roll-on, roll-off ship used to transport vehicles. There were reportedly 4,200 vehicles aboard the ship when it capsized.

