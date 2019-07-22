Badcock Home Furniture catches fire after lightning strikes building

FOLKSTON, Ga. - Firefighters in Charlton County said a lightning strike caused a Folkston furniture store to go up in flames Sunday night.

It happened sometime between 7-8 p.m. at the Badcock Home Furniture on 1st and Elm streets in Folkston.

Locals told News4Jax this was a family-owned business and fire officials had to bring in reinforcement from neighboring counties like Brantley and Camden counties. In all, it took 18 trucks and at least three hours to fully extinguish this fire.

Officials said a house nearby also caught fire after being struck by lightning.

No injuries were reported but the damage from the fire is still unclear.

Firefighters monitored the family-owned furniture store overnight for any possible hot spots.

According to the National Weather Service, July is the deadliest month for lightning strikes. Further highlighting that danger -- eight people in Clearwater Beach were also injured by a lightning strike in Clearwater Beach over the weekend.

One person was in critical condition. The Clearwater Fire Department said that man suffered cardiac arrest and seven others nearby were injured, at least one with burns.

