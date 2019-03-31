GBI: 1 dead, others hurt in shooting at American Legion in Georgia

American Legion Post 130 in Folkston, Ga. where GBI says a man was shot and killed

FOLKSTON, Ga. - One person is dead after a shooting Sunday morning at the American Legion Post 130 in Charlton County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Others were injured, investigators said, but the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Throughout the morning, investigators were at the scene near the intersection of Little Phoebe Church Road and Okeefenokee Drive. It's unclear what prompted the violence.

A little more than a mile away, neighbors woke up to another police scene at Flash Foods just west of 2nd Street North. Two bullet holes were seen in the wall of the convenience store. It's unclear if anyone inside was injured.

Authorities on Sunday could not confirm if the two scenes were related. 9-year-old Ashlyn Bainnan has lived across the street from the gas station with her family for three years.

"I woke up, and then I noticed the police lights were on, and I was kind of scared," Ashlyn said. "I saw, like, caution tape everywhere."

Investigators have not released any details of the suspected shooter. It's unclear if an arrest was made.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.