Coast Guard takes boater off Cumberland Island to hospital

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevacs a man July 13, 2019, 12 miles east of Cumberland Island. The Dolphin crew hoisted the man and transported him to UF Health Jacksonville after he was found unresponsive…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Coast Guard transported a man found unresponsive on a boat off the coast of Cumberland Island, Georgia, to a hospital Saturday, authorities said.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville received a report about 10:10 a.m. from a good Samaritan who found an unresponsive man aboard another vessel about 12 miles east of Cumberland Island.

Coast Guard crews responded and transported the man to UF Health Jacksonville. The man's condition is not clear at this time.

Crews began towing the vessel and then handed it off to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, which continued to tow it to Dee Dee Bartels Public Boat Ramp.



