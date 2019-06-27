Crash of 2 semis backs up northbound I-95 in Camden County

WOODBINE, Ga. - A crash Thursday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Camden County appearing to involve two tractor-trailers backed up the highway for hours.

The crash is north of the Woodbine exit, but traffic was backed up to Kingsland.

Sky4 aerials showed one semi in two pieces being towed away. By 2:30 p.m. Georgia Department of Transportation's website shows traffic was moving freely again in the area.

News4Jax is waiting for information from the Georgia State Patrol.

