Crews working on salvage plan to remove Golden Ray from St. Simons Sound

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - For nearly a month, a 656 foot vehicle transport vessel has been sitting overturned in the St. Simons Sound as response crews work on a salvage plan as well as safely remove fuel and oil from the ship.

The St. Simons Sound Incident Unified Command is made up of the U.S. Coast Guard, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Gallagher Marine Systems. The Unified Command is working to target and mitigate shoreline pollution as well as make a plan to remove pollutants from the vessel.

The UC had a marine chemist out on Wednesday to monitor the air quality of the Golden Ray. The chemist is using specialized equipment tests for hazards as response crews are working in and around the vessel, according to the St. Simons Sound Incident Unified Command.

Other photos from the Coast Guard show salvage crews descending a rope into an opening of the vessel. The Incident Unified Command said response teams are assisting in operating skimming equipment used to collect oil inside the engine. About 4,900 gallons of oil have been removed.

Responders are also accessing oil recovery pumps being used to remove fuel from the Golden Ray. The USCG said the pump is used for a process called hot-tapping, which is an industry-standard method of safely pumping fuel from a vessel.

Response teams are also watching the environmental impact and said its surveying the oil-impacted areas including the west bank of the Back River.

More than 340 responders and nearly 70 vessels are working in response to the overturned ship, according to the Unified Command.

