Crews wrapping up $6 million renovation at Glynn Academy

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Work has almost wrapped up on a $6 million project to upgrade an historic building at Glynn Academy.

Crews have spent a year bringing the 80-plus-year-old Sidney Lanier Building up to date, according to the Brunswick News. Work included upgrading electrical and plumbing systems, replacing windows and adding a fresh coat of paint.

Students and faculty returning to school this fall will be greeted by a renovated art room, computer labs and special education facility, among other improvements made to the aging building, according to the newspaper's report.

Elsewhere on campus, there's still a ways to go with the Science Building. The facility will reportedly stay closed for the upcoming school year while it receives a $7 million facelift of its own.

