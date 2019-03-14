Dramatic 911 calls released after ambush shooting in Waycross

WARE COUNTY, Ga. - A series of eye-opening 911 calls made to dispatch after a deadly shooting at a Waycross hotel were released to News4Jax on Wednesday night.

One person was killed and a second was injured early Sunday in the shooting, which occurred after a concert at a nightclub featuring Jacksonville rap artist Yungeen Ace.

During one of the phone calls, a caller who was at the Hampton Inn is heard talking with a dispatch operator while helping a man who was shot.

Caller: "I'm holding a handmade tourniquet on the man with two gunshot wounds. One on the left thigh, one on the right thigh." Operator: "I need you to get clean, dry cloths, and I need you to put it directly where he's bleeding, and I need pressure on it now."

Another phone call came from someone who said they woke up to hear gunshots.

LISTEN: 911 calls: Part 1 | Part 2

"I was just awakened by rapid gunfire from an automatic weapon," the caller said. "It brought me out of a sound sleep. Several rounds from the first guns and a few more from the second gun."

Dewayne Lamont Scott, 29, and 30-year-old Jeremy Alexander Brookins were both wounded in the shooting. Both are from Jacksonville.

The musician, Kenyatta Bullard -- who performs as Yungeen Ace -- wasn't injured in the attack in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn.

Bullard also survived a shooting last year near the St. Johns Town Center in which his brother and two friends were killed.

Three Jacksonville men believed to be with Bullard were arrested hours after the shooting. Mark Johnson, 26, was charged with party to murder as well as gun and drug charges. Leroy Whittaker, 18, and Devante Starks, 26, were arrested on gun charges.

