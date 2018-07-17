Ex-Kingsland cop charged in man's shooting death wants out of jail

KINGSLAND, Ga. - A former Kingsland police officer who investigators said shot and killed a 33-year-old father that he said ran from a traffic stop asked a judge Tuesday to allow him to get out of jail on bond.

Zechariah Presley, who is charged with manslaughter in the June 20 shooting death of Tony Green, has been held without bond in jail in neighboring Glynn County.

Presley's attorney argued at a pretrial hearing Tuesday that Presley should be granted a reasonable bond, but Green's family is adamantly opposed to Presley get out of jail pending his trial.

Presley's pastor testified Tuesday that Presley is not a flight risk and poses no threat to the community.

Judge J. Alexander Atwood said he would consider the motion for bond and would issue an order "in a timely manner."

Presley, who was fired by the Kingsland Police Department, is charged with voluntary manslaughter and violating his oath of office. Why Presley pulled Green over and other details have not been released.

Green's loved ones, who are hoping for more than manslaughter charges against Presley, protested again Tuesday morning outside the Camden County Courthouse.

In repeated protests last week, Camden County citizens demanded that the charges against Green be upgraded to murder. The district attorney's office has confirmed that it will bring the case to a grand jury, which could hand down a murder indictment.

Protesters also want Kingsland's mayor and police chief to talk to Green's family.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.