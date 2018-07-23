Judge grants ex-Kingsland cop bond on manslaughter charge

Zechariah Presley on Friday made his first appearance before a Camden County judge on charges of voluntary manslaughter and violation of oath of office.

WOODBINE, Ga. - A former Kingsland police officer who investigators said shot and killed a 33-year-old father who he said ran from a traffic stop has been granted a bond of $100,000.

Zechariah Presley, who is charged with manslaughter in the June 20 shooting death of Tony Green, has been held without bond in jail in neighboring Glynn County.

Presley's attorney, Pat O'Connor, argued at a pretrial hearing last week that Presley should be granted a reasonable bond, but Green's family is adamantly opposed to Presley get out of jail pending his trial.

Presley's pastor testified that Presley is not a flight risk and poses no threat to the community.

"We trust him to act in a proper manner and make the right decision," O'Connor said after the hearing.

Judge J. Alexander Atwood ordered Monday that Presley could be released on bond. Atwood set several special conditions on Presley's release requested by Green's attorneys, including that Presley have no contact with Green's family, he surrender his passport, he cannot have a firearm or ammunition, cannot consumer alcohol or illegal drugs and be under curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Presley, who was fired by the Kingsland Police Department, is charged with voluntary manslaughter and violating his oath of office. Why Presley pulled Green over and other details have not been released.

Green's loved ones, who are hoping for more than manslaughter charges against Presley, have held regular protests outside the Camden County Courthouse. Green's sister, Shalanda Roche, said she wants justice for her brother and peace for her family.

"The family's overall sentiment is that the prosecution is not being as aggressive as we think they should be in terms of pursuing a no bond situation in this case," said Reginald Greene, who represents Green's family. "We believe that this is an egregious situation, but we also understand the law."

Greene said the family believes the facts laid out in the hearing show that Presley actually is a danger to the community. There have also be calls to upgrade the charges to murder.

The Camden County District Attorney's Office said it will present evidence in the case to the grand jury to determine if additional charges are warranted.

