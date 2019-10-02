Ex-officer on trial in death after traffic stop takes stand

Former Kingsland Officer Zechariah Presley testifies at his trial on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

WOODBINE, Ga. - After the prosecution rested its case in the voluntary manslaughter trial of former Kingsland Police Officer Zechariah Presley on Wednesday morning, the defendant took the stand.

Presley is accused of shooting Tony Green to death after a traffic stop on June 20, 2018. He was fired and then indicted after evidence showed Green was unarmed.



"It is my opinion that Anthony Green died of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death is homicide," Dr. Edmund Donoghue, who performed the autopsy, testified Tuesday.

Bodycam video of Presley's pursuit of Green was played by prosecutors was played again Wednesday morning. The video is too dark to make out much, but gunshots were clearly heard.

The lead investigator testified that Green was caught by police after he tried to climb a fence to get away during a previous undercover drug investigation.

​​​​​​​The man who was driving the car with Green as a passenger that night testified Tuesday that Green was clearly afraid of Presley prior to the encounter in which he was shot.

"I could tell something was wrong, so when I looked over, I see him (Presley) looking directly at him (Green)," Hines said

On the stand, Presley testified about his training and background, and then described his first encounter with Green in March 2018. Presley said he found Green at a Kingsland hotel on a trespassing call. Presley said Green told him and a second officer he was waiting for a ride from a family member because his driver's license was suspended. Presley said there was no confrontation.

Presley was to face cross-examination Wednesday afternoon.

A jury of eight men and six women is hearing the case.

Last week, Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett denied Presley's motion asking for immunity. The ruling came two days after the defense played Presley's dashcam and body camera footage from the 2018 shooting in court.

Despite being dark outside, the video clearly showed Presley chasing Green on foot, and Presley could be heard warning Green that he was deploying a Taser.

Green, who had entrance and exit wounds on both sides of his body, died of his injuries. No weapon was found on him. Officers answering Presley's calls for backup found Presley had no visible injuries.

