Former President Jimmy Carter has surgery for broken hip

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter broke his hip Monday at his Georgia home, underwent successful surgery and was recovering comfortably, a spokeswoman for the Carter Center said.

Spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said in a statement that Carter fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, while leaving to go turkey hunting. She said that Carter underwent surgery at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, and his wife, Rosalynn was with him.



The surgeon said the operation was successful.

"President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit," the statement read. "He hopes the State of Georgia will allow him to roll over the unused limit to next year."

It's a good sign when you're 94 years old and planning ahead for next year.

Carter, 94, disclosed in 2015 that cancer that had been discovered on his liver and had also been found on his brain. He received treatment for seven months until scans showed no sign of the disease.

At the time he revealed the cancer, he said he felt "perfectly at ease with whatever comes."

"I've had a wonderful life," he said. "I've had thousands of friends, I've had an exciting, adventurous and gratifying existence."