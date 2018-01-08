Georgia Anheuser-Busch distribution center goes up in smoke

BLACKSHEAR, Ga. - An Anheuser-Busch distribution center in Pierce County, Georgia, went up in flames Monday morning, authorities said.

The fire began at Southern Eagle Distributing on Sundance Circuit in Blackshear about 8:15 a.m., police chief Chris Wright told News4Jax.

Crews from Pierce and Ware counties were called in to fight the fire, which continued to rage as of 10 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Wright said everyone inside made it safely out of the facility.

It's not yet clear what sparked the fire.

