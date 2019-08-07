Georgia governor orders agencies to cut upcoming budgets

AP photo/Evan Vucci

ATLANTA, Ga. - Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered all state agencies in Georgia to cut their proposed budgets by at least 4% for the 2020 fiscal year.

In addition, Kemp called for state agencies to find ways to cut 6% from their proposed budgets in 2021. A memo from the Office of Planning and Budget reads in part:

"Georgia ended FY 2019 with revenues exceeding estimates and our economy remains strong as we move into FY 2020 and look ahead to FY 2021. Yet, even while state revenues grow, agencies should be continuously looking for ways to carry out their responsibilities more efficiently."

As originally reported by WSB-TV in Atlanta, it's the first time state agencies have gotten an order like this since the recession hit in the late 2000s. Kemp told the news outlet the cuts will help cover other campaign promises.

Read the full story on WSB-TV's website.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.