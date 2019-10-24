Georgia officer resigns over 'inappropriate' messages sent to teen

WAYCROSS, Ga. - A Blackshear police officer has abruptly resigned to head off his firing over "unwanted and inappropriate" messages sent to a 17-year-old high school student.

In an Oct. 9 memo, Chief of Police Chris Wright found that messages sent by Officer Carey Smoak were "unprofessional" and "solicitous of a sexual nature," which violated the Blackshear Police Department's rules because they reflected unbecoming conduct and unsatisfactory job performance.

Wright said Smoak, 48, chose to resign effective immediately after learning he would lose his job. The chief declined to comment for this story.

Smoak's case has been forwarded to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, the agency that handles law enforcement officers' certifications in Georgia. The agency confirmed Thursday that Smoak is under investigation, which could lead to the suspension or revocation of his certification.

Multiple attempts to reach Smoak were unsuccessful.

At first, Smoak denied sending the messages, according to a copy of the memo. Once confronted with copies of the conversations, however, he acknowledged that they were "inappropriate," adding he did not know at the time that the girl he was messaging was 17 years old.

The Blackshear Police Department launched an internal investigation Oct. 9 in response to a tip about Smoak's behavior. Chief Wright followed up with the teen, who showed him the Facebook Messenger conversation that she said "made her very uncomfortable."

Transcripts of the messages show that Smoak contacted the teen Oct. 7 and Oct. 8. During the first chat, Smoak said he planned to find some place dark to park, hide and watch Hulu on duty. He later asked the teen to keep him company and shared his phone number with her.

"You can keep me company tonight when I'm dragging butt because I ain't had no sleep at all," Smoak wrote. "(Phone number redacted). Just don't give that out to anyone please."

The officer messaged the teen again the next day, this time suggesting she might have feelings for him.

"I'm not sure who it was and I don't think she works there anymore because I've not seen here (sic) bua (sic) a while back she tells me she thinks you got a thing for me or whatever that means," Smoak said. To which the teen replied that she had a boyfriend and wasn't interested.

Smoak had been employed by the Blackshear Police Department since January. He previously worked for the nearby Waycross Police Department.

The case is not being handled criminally because the age of consent in Georgia is 16.

