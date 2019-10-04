Jack Kingston joins hunt for Johnny Isakson's Senate seat

ATLANTA - The former congressman for Georgia's coastal congressional district is the latest Republican to join the hunt to replace retiring GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia.

Jack Kingston announced Thursday that he submitted an application to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp seeking appointment to Isakson's seat.



Kingston, who lives in Savannah, represented Georgia's 1st Congressional District from 1993 to 2015, but lost a GOP runoff for Senate in 2014 to Sen. David Perdue.

With a congressional impeachment inquiry looming, Kingston said he was a strident defender of President Donald Trump.

He said in a statement that he has "aggressively defended President Trump at every turn" and "spent 30 years taking on the Democrats' misguided agenda."

Isakson is retiring in December for health reasons. Whoever Kemp appoints to the position will need to defend the seat in a November 2020 special election for the remaining two years of Isakson's term.

