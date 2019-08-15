Georgia sets job record in July

iStock/slobo

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Labor reports the state's unemployment rate approached an all-time low in July. The Peach state added 3,400 jobs in July, pushing the total to 4.62 million jobs – a new record for Georgia.

“It seems like we are setting a record for jobs almost every month,” State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said. “I’d like to see the labor force start climbing. But we are creating jobs and people continue to get those jobs. Overall, I’m pleased with how Georgia did in July.”

While figures showed the number of employed residents in the state continued to climb, the size of Georgia's workforce dipped again slightly.

The two job sections that added at least 1,000 jobs in Georgia last month are:

• Professional/business services, 1,800

• Trade/transportation/utilities, 1,000

Annually, four sectors added more than 10,000 jobs in Georgia:

• Professional/business services, 16,700

• Education/health services, 15,900

• Construction, 12,400

• Leisure/hospitality, 11,600

In July, the number of employed residents went up again with a gain of 4,389, pushing Georgia’s number of employed to 4.92 million.

Georgia’s labor force slipped again in July, dropping by less than 1,000 versus a total workforce of more than 5.1 million. Even with the monthly loss, the labor force total remained higher than the same month a year ago.

At the same time, new claims for unemployment increased in July. The total number of claims filed in July climbed by 51%. They were down by about 6% compared with July 2018.

To see complete reports of Georgia's jobs and unemployment, see below.

