Georgia troopers back to using paper after ransomware attack

KINGSLAND, Ga. - A ransomware attack late last week left the Georgia Department of Public Safety and Georgia State Patrol computers offline.

Lt. Stephanie Stallings, GSP spokesperson, said a message popped up on an employee's computer, prompting preventative measures to shut all server networks down. The servers have been offline since Friday.

The GSP's tech division, the Georgia Tech Authority, which handles network and serves, is now checking every device in all 52 state patrol post locations across the state to see if more devices are affected.

Georgia Tech Authority is also downloading new protective software on all devices, which are purposely offline until further notice.

Stallings said it's still business as usual. Staff and officers are doing their jobs in the traditional way using paper that they used in the days before having laptops in patrol cars.

"This ransomware attack has certainly caused DPS to revert to a more traditional way of dispatching and patrolling. The technology we have become accustomed to, at present, is not readily available at the fingertips of the troopers, Motor Carriers Office, and the Capitol Police Officers in their patrol vehicles. Even still, they are all working as usual, keeping our roadways safe. Traffic crashes are still being investigated, support to other agencies is still being provided, and traffic enforcement is still a top priority for DPS."

