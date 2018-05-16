Glynn County police lieutenant charged in domestic dispute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Glynn County Police Department lieutenant faces charges after accusations that he showed up at his estranged wife's home over the weekend, tried to kick down her door and threatened to kill her.

Lt. Robert Sasser, 41, was released from the Glynn County jail Tuesday after turning himself in to face misdemeanor charges of simple battery and criminal trespass, jail records show.

Glynn County Police Chief John Powell suspended Sasser without pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation, a county spokesperson said Wednesday in a statement announcing the arrest.

"This is a difficult time for the police department, as it is not an easy task to have to arrest one of your own," said Powell, adding "police officers must be held to the same standard as everyone else."

Officers answering a call about a burglary-in-progress at the victim's home shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday found Sasser on the front porch trying to force his way inside, according to an incident report.

The report stated officers separated Sasser from the victim, who was standing in the doorway. It went on to say that Sasser repeatedly tried to slip past police to get to the victim, at one point lunging at her.

Questioned outside, the lieutenant said he was separated from his wife, who was inside with another man. He said he came by the home to retrieve the keys to the couple's sport-utility vehicle.

But that's now how the victim and her guest characterized the episode. She said her estranged husband tried to kick down the door and threatened to kill her and her guest before police arrived.

Despite claiming he felt threatened, the victim's guest was not cooperative.

The victim said the SUV was listed in her name and her estranged husband's, but she makes the payments on the vehicle. She offered to hand over the keys if it meant Sasser would leave.

Police did not arrest Sasser at the time, noting they did not have probable cause. But after reviewing body camera footage, the agency referred the case to a solicitor general and magistrate judge.

Based on police reports and body camera footage, the solicitor general and judge agreed there was probable cause. Warrants were issued for the arrest of Sasser, who surrendered on Monday.

