Glynn County police looking for man with multiple warrants for arrest

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - The Glynn County Police Department is seeking help to locate a Saint Simons Island, Georgia, man with warrants for his arrest.

Police are looking for 45-year-old attorney Billy “Reid” Zeh, who they said has warrants for his arrest on two counts of aggravated assault, one count of robbery, one count of battery and one count of kidnapping.

Zeh is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Anyone with information about Zeh's whereabouts is asked to call the Glynn County Police Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.

