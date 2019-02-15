Glynn County officer arrested after domestic dispute, police say

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - A police officer was arrested Thursday evening after a domestic dispute, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Officers went to Matthew Zakimi's home after his wife called police to report he had assaulted her, police said. Supervisors responded and conducted an investigation.

Police said Zakimi was arrested and charged with one count of simple battery and one count of criminal trespass, both under the Family Violence Act.

His wife, Joan Zakimi, 43, was also arrested and charged with one count of simple battery under the Family Violence Act, police said.

"I have been clear since becoming Chief that we must hold ourselves accountable for our actions, as we are held to the same standards as every other citizen," Police Chief John Powell said in a release. "I commend the staff who responded to the incident for taking the appropriate action."

Police said Matthew Zakimi has been an officer with the Police Department since March 2017.

Matthew Zakimi was immediately placed on administrative leave at the time of his arrest, police said. He will remain on administrative leave until the conclusion of an internal investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.