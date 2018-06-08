2 Glynn County men arrested, 1 still wanted in 2017 murder

BRUNSWICK, Fla. - More than a year after the death of a 30-year-old Glynn County man, two men have been arrested and another man is still wanted for murder, police told News4Jax.

Don Earl Johnson Jr., 39, and Rahad Quayshawn Muhammad, 26, were arrested Friday. The Glynn County Police Department is asking for help tracking down Rashad Demar Wright, 28, who is considered armed and dangerous.

The three men are charged with robbery and murder in connection to the shooting death of Daniel Gilliam, 30, which happened April 12, 2017, at a home on Simon Drive.

"I know that, regardless of what we do, Mr. Gilliam's life cannot be replaced," said Chief John Powell, with the Glynn County Police Department. "However, I am extremely pleased that the people responsible for his death are being brought to justice and Mr. Gilliam's family and friends may have some closure."

Police are asking anyone who knows where Wright is asked to call the Glynn County Police Department at 912-554-3645 or the silent witness line at 912-264-1333.

