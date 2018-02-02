Brunswick woman shot in head dies, police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A 33-year-old Brunswick woman was fatally shot Thursday night at an apartment complex on Albany Street, police said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired at Glynn Villa Apartments found Daniella Wright with a gunshot wound to her head.

She died at Southeast Georgia Health Systems, police said.

Keith Bernard Williams, 48 of Brunswick, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon and making false statements.

Police said additional charges might be coming.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Carla Futch at 912-279-2641 or silent witness at 912-267-5516.

