Delta expanding flight options at Brunswick airport

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Delta Airlines is making it easier to get to Brunswick. The airline announced it is expanding services to the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport to and from Atlanta beginning May 2020.

The new schedule will offer several nonstop flights to and from Atlanta and Brunswick.

The new schedule offers passengers boarding in Brunswick the option of departures for Atlanta at 6:15 a.m., 12:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m. and 5:55 p.m. Passengers boarding in Atlanta bound for Brunswick can choose from flights leaving at 10:25 a.m., 1:40 p.m., 4:20 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. The larger aircraft will be available for the flight departing Atlanta at 10:25 a.m., arriving in Brunswick at 11:42 a.m., and the subsequent return flight leaving Brunswick at 12:20 p.m., arriving in Atlanta at 1:39 p.m.

The executive director of the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport said the airport serves 80,000 passengers every year the new flight will allow for more growth opportunity.

