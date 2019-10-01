Extra caution urged after pollutants found leaking from Golden Ray

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Health is urging beachgoers, swimmers and fishers to stay alert on Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island.

According to the St. Simons Sound Incident Unified Command, a pollution discharge began Monday afternoon from the Golden Ray cargo ship that capsized last month.

A public advisory for area beaches was changed Monday from “green” to “yellow” urging beachgoers to use extra caution until more is known about the ship's impact.

Before you swim, check for a sheen on the water’s surface. Do not swim if you see oil on the water. Instead, call the U.S. Coast Guard National Response Center: 1-800-424-8802.

News4Jax, with help from the Coast Guard, will get a closer look at the Golden Ray that has been a sitting duck in the St. Simons Sound where it capsized shortly after leaving the Port of Brunswick last month.

In the past few weeks, crews have been hard at work figuring out their salvage plan as well as a strategy to safely remove oil and fuel from the massive ship. The challenging and complex mission has required plenty of time and manpower.

More than 350 responders working as part of the Unified Command have been on site. Nearly 70 vessels are a part of the recovery efforts including seven tug boats, two fuel boats, eight barges, and four skimming vessels. Around 5,400 feet of boom has been set out around the site with more than 26,000 more feet of boom staged if needed.

