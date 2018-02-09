Police: Man's body found in water at Brunswick marina

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A man's body was found Friday morning in the water at Brunswick Landing Marina, police said.

Officers responded about 9:30 a.m. to the marina off Newcastle Street after witnesses spotted the body and called the Brunswick Police Deparment.

Police said the body was identified as Fred Batton, 57, of Brunswick.

Batton was known to frequently fish in the area, police said.

The Police Department said it continues to investigate how Batton died.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.