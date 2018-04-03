Crackdown to keep roads safer and cleaner in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - The Glynn County Police Department is stepping up patrols in a big way for Zero Tolerance Month.



During the month of April, the Glynn County Police Department will be focusing on keeping the roads safer and cleaner in coastal Georgia.



Chief John Powell picked the month of April because it’s the time when Spring Break attracts more people in the area. With more people expected on the roads in Glynn County this month expect to see more officers on the roadways.

Message from Glynn County Police Chief:





The Problem

The crackdown addresses traffic problems, litter, and securing things incorrectly while they’re being hauled on the roads.

"Glynn County also faces an increasing problem with litter and debris being blown out of vehicles because it's unsecured," said Chief Powell. He believes it’s a problem that is getting out of hand.



A factor in the number of crashes can also be attributed to items not being loaded correctly.

Last year, Glynn County led the coastal area of Georgia with traffic crash fatalities. There were 2,200 crashes and 18 deaths.

The Glynn County police department said they’ll focus on cutting down on drunk driving and red light runners- some of the biggest problems in the area.

Paying the Fine

In Georgia, if your unsecured load results in an accident, you could get two points on your license.

In Glynn County, littering can earn you a fine from $200 to $1000.

While this initiative is happening this April, these are rules people need to remember all year round. Officers will be watching for more typical violations like speeding, and distracted driving.



