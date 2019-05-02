$139M Glynn County schools budget includes raises and new positions

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The Glynn County School Board is proposing a $139 million budget for the fiscal year 2020.

This proposed budget includes money set aside for salary increases and new staff positions, including gifted resource teachers, special ed teachers and counselors.

This includes Gov. Brian Kemp’s promise for a $3,000 permanent pay increase for Georgia’s certified teachers as well as a 2-percent increase for other staff members.

Under the proposed budget, new positions would be created for extra-curricular activities, including coaches for cross-country running, swimming and cheerleading. The district also wants to hire an assistant principal at Needwood Middle School and a campus monitor at Brunswick High.

A spokesperson with the district said there will be two more meetings before the budget goes up for a vote in July to approve the proposal.

