Glynn elementary assistant principal charged with child molestation

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The assistant principal of a Glynn County elementary school is under arrest after a student came forward with accusations of inappropriate sexual contact.

Eric Cabrera, 40, was taken into custody Wednesday morning on a warrant charging him with child molestation, according to the Glynn County Police Department. Additional charges are possible.

Police said Cabrera, who is currently the assistant principal at Oglethorpe Point Elementary School, has been placed on administrative leave.

The charge stems from an allegation from a former student, who accused Cabrera of making inappropriate sexual contact in school property in 2014 when he was a teacher.

Glynn County Schools Superintendent Virgil Cole called the allegations "disappointing," but said they would not otherwise disrupt the upcoming school year.

"While this news is very disappointing, we are going to pull together as staff to ensure students have a great school year at Oglethorpe Point Elementary School," Cole said.

Anyone with information that could assist with the police investigation is asked to contact Glynn County Police at (912) 554-7847.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.