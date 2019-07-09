Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run of pedestrian

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one person injured, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Michael Harris of Saint Simons was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and causing serious injury by vehicle after a hit-and-run accident Saturday, deputies said.

Harris is accused of driving a car that struck 19-year-old pedestrian Rilyn Ellis on Federica Road near Saint Clair Drive on Saint Simons Island, according to deputies.

Ellis was located lying on the roadway with serious injuries and was transported to a hospital, where deputies said he is in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.