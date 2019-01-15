Man sought in restaurant armed robbery, officers say

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. - Officers with the Glynn County Police Department asked for help Tuesday identifying a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a restaurant.

According to the Police Department, the man pictured above on Monday entered the Mr. Snapper's Fish and Chicken located on U.S. Highway 17 near I-95. Investigators said he pulled out a gun, pointed it at a cashier and demanded money.

The man was seen leaving the area in an older model Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, which was brown, the Police Department said. No photo of the SUV was provided.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Police Department at 912-554-7802. To leave an anonymous tip, call the silent witness line at 912-264-1333.

