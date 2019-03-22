Man who shot & killed wife during argument gets 25 years

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -

A Georgia man who investigators said shot and killed his wife with a shotgun during an argument was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to a release from the Brunswick district attorney.

Douglas Morgan, 59, was originally charged with murder. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaugter, posession of a firearm by a convicted felon and posession of a firearm while committing a crime.

A judge accepted his guilty plea and in addition to 25 years in prison, Morgan must serve five years probation.

According to Brunswick police, they received a 911 call in which a man was heard yelling for help in the background. When police arrived, Morgan told them that his wife had been shot.

Police searched the mobile home on Willow Road and found Michelle Morgan, 48, in the bedroom dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators said Morgan thew the shotgun in a nearby pond. It was recovered by police several days later.

