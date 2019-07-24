Family: Georgia man shot to death in 'cold-blooded killing'

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A man was found shot to death Tuesday morning in the Arco community, the Glynn County Police Department said.

Police said they responded about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a person shot on Emanuel Avenue -- the same street where the Brunswick News reported officers responded to a call about shots fired late Monday night.

When they arrived, police said, they found 35-year-old Glynn County resident Antonio Randolph dead in a yard. Investigators said he had been shot at least once.

Randolph's family said he was shot and killed at midnight on Tuesday and his body was discovered more than eight hours later.

"I’m stuck with three kids. They are without a daddy, and I’m out of son," said Patricia Randolph, Antonio Randolph's mother.

Patricia Randolph said her son was a father of three children, ages 3, 8 and 9.

"As a mother, I want, they need to be found because that’s cold blood killing, what they did in my yard," Patricia Randolph said.

Antonio Randolph's sister, Ashley, said the family is in mourning.

"I can’t even explain how I feel. That’s the second child my mama has lost within three years, and it hurts," Ashley Randolph said. "For somebody to take somebody’s life like that when they have kids themselves, that hurts."

Police said they are looking into whether Antonio Randolph's killing is connected to the shots fired call in the area during the night. The newspaper said officers who were called just before midnight found four spent bullet casings, but no victim.

Brian Scott, chief of staff of the Glynn County Police Department, told the newspaper they were "still putting the pieces together" to see if the shots fired and the man's death were related.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Randolph's death. Anyone with information is asked to call the Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center at 912-554-3645, the Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.

