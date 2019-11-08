Police ask public to look out for kidnapping suspect

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - Glynn County police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted on kidnapping charges.

The Glynn County Police Department said Javier Sanchez Mendoza has an active warrant for kidnapping under the Family Violence Act.

They did not release any details about the case, because it "is still an active investigation."

Mendoza, 22, is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 250 pounds.

Anyone with information on Mendoza's whereabouts, please contact Glynn County Investigators at 912-554-7802.

