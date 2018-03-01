Police: Man dead, woman injured after police chase ends in crash

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - One man died and one woman was injured after a police chase ended in a crash last week, the Glynn County Police Department said Wednesday.

Sometime around Feb. 20, police said, the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team began conducting surveillance on a man and a woman, after receiving information about the purchase and distribution of illegal narcotics.

On Thursday, police said, narcotics conducted surveillance on the two as they traveled to an unknown location in Florida, where investigators said it is believed they purchased a large amount of drugs.

As they traveled back to Glynn County in a silver Chrysler 300 about 4:40 p.m. later that day, investigators said, a Glynn County police officer attempted to pull the car over for a speeding on northbound I-95, just south of U.S. 17. The Police Department said the officer also suspected the two in the car were in possession of drugs.

Police said the woman who was driving did not stop and that's when a pursuit ensued.

"During the pursuit, suspected illegal narcotics were thrown from the vehicle," said a news release sent Wednesday by the Police Department.

Further north on I-95, a Georgia State Patrol trooper who had joined the pursuit initiated a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver in an attempt to stop the Chrysler, which then struck the center guardrail and overturned, according to the Police Department.

The driver was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus in serious condition, and was later transferred to Memorial Health in Savannah.

The man, who was a passenger in the Chrysler, was airlifted to UF Health Jacksonville in critical condition.

Police said the man was released from the hospital Sunday, but the next day, he was transported from his home to the Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus, where he died.

In phone interview early Wednesday evening, Police Department Sgt. Brian Scott said he didn't know whether any drugs were recovered, and deferred to GSP on whether there are pending charges for the survivor of the crash.

"I don't have the knowledge of whether any drugs were recovered," Scott said.

Autopsy results are pending, and the crash and the man's death are being investigated by the GSP.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the GSP Post No. 23 at 912-262-2380.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.