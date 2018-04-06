Police: Woman charged with murder in man's shooting death

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was arrested Thursday in connection with last month's shooting death of a 22-year-old man in Glynn County, authorities said.

Tiffany Renee Brown, 32, is charged with murder.

Hunters found Corey Proctor, of Brantley County, dead inside a green Dodge Stratus the morning of March 17 on the north end of Golden Isles Parkway, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Investigators said Proctor suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

As the result of the initial investigation, police said, Brown was taken into custody.

She was booked Thursday into the Glynn County jail.

Detectives continue to investigate, and ask anyone with information about the case to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.

