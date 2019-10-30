Response team reminds boaters to stay out of safety zone around Golden Ray

Boaters have been getting too close to the capsized Golden Ray in St. Simons Sound, officials said.

The St. Simons Sound Incident Unified Command sent a reminder Wednesday that the 150-yard safety zone around the vessel remains in effect "to protect the public and response crews."

No one is authorized to enter the safety zone without approval of the U.S. Coast Guard or Unified Command response vessels on scene.

"We understand that our restrictions affect this community and we appreciate your continued patience and cooperation as we work safely around the clock to prepare the wreck for removal," the response team said.

Boaters outside the safety zone are asked to keep operating at slow, safe speeds near any salvage, shoreline or booming operations.

For more detailed information and updates, visit ssiresponse.com.

