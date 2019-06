ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. - Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a head-on crash Saturday evening on Ocean Boulevard, just south of St. Simons Elementary School, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

The two injured victims were flown to a Memorial Hospital in Savannah. They are both in critical condition.

The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.